The Prince of Wales is to attend the wedding of his close friend the Duke of Westminster, but his brother Prince Harry will miss the occasion.

Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral on Friday, 7 June.

William will act as an usher for the ceremony, which will start at midday.

The Duke of Sussex is not expected to be there after it was mutually agreed he would not attend. The wedding comes amid a long-running rift between the princes.

The wedding will take place at Chester Cathedral. Credit: PA Images

The Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer, is not expected to attend.

The King, the groom’s godfather, and Queen are not due to be at the ceremony either, having been at D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday, 6 June.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William’s son, Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

Ten-year-old George is not expected to attend the wedding as it falls on a school day.

The couple are said to have chosen the wedding venue for its beauty and because of the personal connection to the duke, whose family home Eaton Hall is nearby.

Prince Harry and William are close friends with the Duke of Westminster. Credit: PA Images

William and Harry were both ushers at the wedding of his sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor at the cathedral in 2004.

Following the service, there will be a private reception at Eaton Hall.

The Duke of Westminster became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...