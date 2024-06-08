Thousands of motorcyclists are celebrating Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers with a 300 mile ride from London to his home town of Barrow-in-Furness.

Paul Wears is one of many people following their journey and posting on social media through the "I'm having a Dave Day" facebook page

The procession for 'Dave Day' is led by friend and fellow Hairy Biker Si King, who said on X

"I think we are going to have a great day and thank you so much for all of the support and to all those taking part, be safe and be courteous"

Dave Myers who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo died in February, aged 66, after he was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Hairy Bikers Si King (left) and Dave Myers (right). Credit: PA images

The day will raise funds for cancer charities and children’s charity the NSPCC.

Liliana Orzahas, the widow of Dave Myers wants the day to keep his "energy" alive, she helped organise the event to bring bikers together from across the country in a heartfelt tribute.

Dave Myers and Liliana Orzahas Credit: PA images

Special events and entertainment are planned in Barrow to celebrate 'Dave Day'

Councillor Virginia Taylor from Westmorland and Furness Council said: “It is truly wonderful to see how so many people are coming together to celebrate the life of Dave Myers.

“From the many businesses to sports clubs and individual fundraisers, our communities have really embraced Dave Day. It demonstrates how well-loved he was and how he touched the lives of so many people."

What is the route for Dave Day?

Organisers say timings are an estimate and may be subject to change due to traffic and other factors: