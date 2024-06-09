Play Brightcove video

Jennifer Buck went along to the family reunion with Ronnie, June and May

It is more than 80 years since May has sat and chatted with her brother and sister.

At the age of just 16 months she was evacuated from Manchester and put on a train to Brighouse in Yorkshire.

During the second world war she remembers coming back to Manchester to see her family, but at the age of six, the couple she was living with wanted to adopt her.

Her sister June said it was a difficult decision for their Mum.

"It was awful, we always wanted to get her back and I've just been told that my Mum said it was the worst mistake she had ever made"

Over the years, they have all spent time looking for each other and have never forgotten their close ties.

May Hampson was evacuated at 16 months to live in Yorkshire Credit: Family photo

May said "I always thought of them and they say that they always thought of me and they wanted to look for me, it is just one of those things. When I met them when I met Ronnie and June it felt as though we had never been apart, it didn't seem strange it just seemed normal"

Play Brightcove video

May remembers getting the train to Manchester and phoning all the Hampsons in the phonebook. June said she went into the Salvation Army to ask about the details of the adoption but they couldn't give her any details.

It wasn't until 2024 when June's daughter Gaynor started looking into the family tree and was linked up to May through a family member.

When they met up Ronnie said it was very emotional

"I sat by her all the time, hugged her and kissed her and was introduced to her children"

June, who was just a baby when May was evacuated said the family connection was obvious straight away.

"We were so excited and all crying saying that we all look alike, May looks a bit like me and she looks a bit like Ronnie"

After 80 years apart the siblings are wasting no time and plan to get to know each other all over again and have already met the wider family members with children and grandchildren attending the reunion.