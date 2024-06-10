Campaigners have smashed windows of two Greater Manchester Barclays banks as part of a pro-Palestine attack.

The incidents were part of a nationwide protest by campaign group Palestine Action which say it targeted 20 branches across England and Scotland.

Pictures show the banks covered in red paint with smashed windows.

Greater Manchester Police was called to Barclays at The Rock shopping precinct in Bury on Monday 10 June.

Pictures show the front of the branch on Central Street covered in red paint, with the front glass windows and doors also smashed.

A second branch on Bridge Street in Stockport was also targeted, with images on social media showing red paint and the front boarded up.

On social media Palestine Action wrote: "Palestine Action and @shut_system target 20 Barclays branches across England and Scotland!

"Our collaboration demanding divestment from Israel’s weapons trade and fossil fuels has left the bank shattered."

Greater Manchester Police said the behaviour would "not be tolerated".

"We are investigating two reports of criminal damage from the early hours this morning (Monday 10 June) involving red graffiti over buildings on Central Street, Bury and Bridge Street, Stockport," a spokesperson said.

"To date, we have made five arrests in relation to eight reports of criminal damage since April where buildings have been targeted with red paint across Greater Manchester.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and won’t be tolerated."

A spokesperson for Barclays said: "We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies.

"Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.

"The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and the UK government has been clear that supporting defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations.

"Decisions on the implementation of arms embargos to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.

"While we support the right to protest, we ask that campaigners do so in a way which respects our customers, colleagues and property."