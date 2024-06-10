Play Brightcove video

The video released by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Lancashire Fire Service has released a video showing the extent of the damage caused by a huge fire at a former government building.

Over 50 firefighters were called to the old Department of Work and Pensions site at Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool at about 11:30pm on Friday 7 June.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as "significant".

Photographs showed the building fully ablaze, and new drone footage shows the devastation with the roof destroyed on almost every part of the building.

On Sunday, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh gave this update: "At the height of the incident we had 10 fire engines here and they've been supported by a number of specialist appliances, including our aerial ladder platform, high volume pump, and water tower.

"We have remained at the scene since Friday. There was a flare up earlier, so we in creader resources to deal with that flare up".

She also confirmed a number of road closures in the area remain in place.