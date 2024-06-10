Messages of support are pouring in for former Liverpool player and TV pundit Alan Hansen who is 'seriously ill' in hospital.

Those across the footballing world say their thoughts are with the former Liverpool and Scotland defender following the announcement by his former club.

Liverpool Football Club is supporting the family of the 68-year-old, who retired from the sport in 1991 following an injury.

A statement released by the club on Sunday 9 June read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital."

Alan Hansen became a TV football pundit after retiring from the sport in 1991. Credit: Liverpool FC

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reacted to the club's statement on X with their handle followed by the fingers crossed emoji and a heart emoji.

Jamie Carragher sent a message of support on X. Credit: PA Images

Hansen's former teammate John Aldridge, chairman of the former players’ association Forever Reds, also sent a message of support on X.

The former Liverpool Striker said: “All our thoughts as ex-LFC players are with Alan (Jocky) Hansen and his family. Let’s hope he can pull through his illness. ynwa,” he wrote.

Another Liverpool defender, Mark Lawrenson wrote: " "Come on Big Al-you can beat this..Love to Janet, Adam, Lucy & all the family….xx"

While Liverpudlian actor and comedian Les Dennis added his support, saying: "Lovely man, and a wonderful player. Get better soon Alan."

Hansen, also known as "Jocky", began his successful career as a television pundit in 1992 until 2014.

His former Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wrote on X: “Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family.”

Gary Lineker (left) and Alan Hansen (right). Credit: PA Images

Everton FC also sent a message of support to the football legend on X which read: "Get well soon, Alan. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones."

The BBC’s Match of the Day X account said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Match of the Day are with Alan and his family at this difficult time.”

Hansen joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.