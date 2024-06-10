Hospital porters, cleaners and catering staff have launched a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB at Royal Liverpool University Hospital and Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool walked out after the union said they missed out on a lump sum payment because they were not employed directly by the NHS.

The union warned of further strikes if the dispute is not resolved.

Kerry Nash, GMB senior organiser, said: "NHS workers put themselves on the frontline during Covid and yet they’re missing out on this payment.

"They do the same work as many who have received the payment, the only difference is a name on their uniform or payslip.

"Their work is vital to the safe running of our hospitals. The least they deserve is fair treatment."

The NHS Trust says it has 'plans in place to ensure the safe delivery of care' Credit: Liv Echo

A spokesman for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "This industrial action concerns a dispute between GMB members and their previous employer.

"The Trust has followed national guidelines for non-consolidated pay awards.

"Our estates and facilities team has business continuity plans in place to ensure the safe delivery of care and people should attend their hospital appointments as planned."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...