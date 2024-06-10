Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent went to meet the magician in his home town

Britain's Got Talent 2024 runner up Jack Rhodes says he is still "buzzing" after wowing the judges with his magic tricks on the show.

Earlier in the competition, the magician from Ulverston in south Cumbria was tipped to win by Simon Cowell.

However, the former nuclear engineer who got the judges involved in his final trick, lost out to Singer Sydnie Christmas who was crowned the winner on 3 June.

Reacting to making it to the final two, Rhodes said: "It's been a whirlwind of a week, but I'm glad to be home to a bit of normality."

Magician Jack Rhodes came second in BGT 2024. Credit: ITV

He continued: "It's nice that people say that [I should have won], but I was there in the room and Sydnie Christmas deserved the win. She absolutely blew the house down.

"From day one through to the finals, she absolutely smashed it and I was just buzzing to be there. Coming second is amazing."

Rhodes said he has spoken to Christmas since her win and they are both just "buzzing".

Rhodes is touring across the UK from October 2024. Credit: ITV

"I had about a week of living in a hotel room in London while I was on the show," she said.

"I like it here in Ulverston, people say hello, people shout at you from the car, you don't get that in London."

Tickets are now on sale for Rhodes's UK tour of his live show 'Part-Time Wizard, Full-Time Moron'.

His tour kicks off in London in October 2024 and arrives in Manchester on Sunday 3 November.