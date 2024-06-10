A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man who was stabbed in Bolton.

Emergency services were called to Bradford Street near the town centre at around 7:15pm on Friday 7 June.

Greater Manchester Police say the 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Paul Simmons, 48, of Bradford Street, Bolton has been charged with murder.

Two other people have also been charged in connection with the stabbing.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender, while a woman aged 37, also of no fixed address, has been charged with obstructing police.

The three are due to appear in court on Monday 10 June.

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...