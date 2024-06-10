The family of woman who died in a road crash say she was "cruelly and needlessly taken" from them.

Emergency services were called to Mauldeth Road West, Withington, south Manchester at 11:52am on 31 May following reports of a crash near Old Moat Park.Imogen Higgs, 22, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.

Imogen later died from her injuries in hospital. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute to Imogen, known as Immy, her family said she was "loved, cherished and adored by everyone who knew her".

In a statement, they said: “Our darling Immy was cruelly and needlessly taken from us on 31 May.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken. Our family has been destroyed.

“She had graduated with a history degree from the University of Manchester last year and had been working at the University for the last nine months.

“She was intelligent, witty, funny, thoughtful, kind and caring. The best daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend anyone could hope for.

"Beautiful inside and out, she brought sunshine into everyone’s lives. The world will be a dark place without her shining light in it.

The collision happened near Old Moat Park in Withington. Credit: MEN Media

“We would like to thank the people at the scene who tried to save Immy’s life, including the numerous paramedics and hospital staff.

“She will never be forgotten and is loved, cherished and adored by everyone who knew her.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and perverting the course of justice.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both have now been released on bail.