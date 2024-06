Two women who were arrested following a protest outside the Duke of Westminster's wedding at Chester Cathedral have now been released on bail.

Just Stop Oil claimed responsibility for the protest, naming supporters Polly, 73, and Sheila, 69, as the people involved.

Orange powder was released from a fire extinguisher by a member of the crowd after the wedding of Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and bride Olivia Henson, 31 on St Werburgh Street.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the cathedral from early on Friday 7 June to catch a glimpse of the duke and his new wife, as well as the Prince of Wales, who was acting as an usher for his friend.

Prince of Wales at the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson's wedding. Credit: PA Images

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1pm on Friday a coloured flare was released by two women, believed to be protesting on behalf of Just Stop Oil, in St Werburgh Street, Chester.

“Officers were immediately on the scene and two women were quickly arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

“The 69-year-old woman, from Bristol, and 73-year-old woman, from Ipswich, have both been released on police bail until September 2.”

Two pensioners have been released on bail after the protest outside the duke's wedding. Credit: PA Images

People standing near the demonstrators in the crowd said they had been there since the early morning and had taken shopping trollies, with one of them reading a book to pass the time before the ceremony.

Andrea Machin, 56, said: “Everyone was watching the bride and groom and then we just saw orange and they had what looked like a fire extinguisher with them.

“The police realised quite quickly what was happening and pulled them out.

“One of them said it was for her grandchildren. It happened just as William was coming out of the door.”

Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia Henson. Credit: PA Images

The Duke of Westminster topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List earlier this year, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at his nearby home, Eaton Hall.