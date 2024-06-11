Police are urging witnesses who found a "distressed" teenage girl in Liverpool to come forward as initial inquiries suggest she was "trafficked" into the UK.

The 16-year-old was found sat in distress at the junction of Chisenhale Street and Vauxhall Road by a member of the public at 10am on Monday 20 May.

Merseyside Police attended to ensure her safety, and appropriate safeguarding measures have now been put in place. Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson from our Child Criminal and Sexual Exploitation Team (CCSET) said: “Our initial enquiries suggest that the girl found had been trafficked into this country, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to confirm this and to identify and apprehend those involved, while also working closely with our partners to ensure that she is cared for. “As part of this investigation, we urgently need to speak to those other people who saw her or may have also offered their assistance. “The girl is Vietnamese, and is described as having long, dark hair worn in a ponytail, and was wearing a black coat, jeans and trainers. Police are urging people living on Chisendale Street and Vauxhall Road or nearby to check any home CCTV, dashcam and doorbell devices on Monday 20 May as this may prove vital in tracing the girl’s movements before she was found.Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 24000456212. More information on Human Trafficking and how to spot the signs and report it can be found here: Human trafficking | Merseyside Police.

You can also call the UK Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700.