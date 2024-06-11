Play Brightcove video

Musicians and punters have called a Wetherspoons pub Lancashire "mean-spirited" after a local brass band were kicked out mid-song after D-Day commemorations.

Darwen Brass Band had performed in front of Blackburn Cathedral during an event in the town on Sunday 9 June.

Dignitaries and veterans gathered at the cathedral to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and took part in the Normandy landings during the Second World War.

After completing their 30 minute set, members of the brass band decided to "continue playing for the public" as they made their way through the town centre.

They then went into The Postal Order Wetherspoons on Darwen Street, where pub-goers were delighted by the performance of old-time war songs.

The Postal Order Wetherspoons in Blackburn. Credit: MEN Media

However, mid-song, staff from the pub interrupted the band and asked them to leave the premises.

Customers in the pub explained that The Postal Order "doesn't have a licence" for live music.One woman who witnessed the incident said: "We attended the D-Day commemoration at the Blackburn Cathedral, whilst the ceremony was going on myself, my daughter and my parents called into The Postal Order in Blackburn."As we sat having a coffee, the Darwen Brass band came in and decided to do a good deed [and] started to play some old war songs. It brought the morale of the pub up, lots of people joined in singing."Then, to our absolute disgust, the staff barged from out behind the bar along with the chef [and] shouted that the band needed to leave, and kicked them out."Their excuse was they didn't have a music licence. Fair enough but the pub wasn't broadcasting music? I'm sure they could have allowed them to finish the song then calmly explained why they couldn't carry on playing. I find this shocking."The way the band was treated was appalling, the staff attitude in general was rude."

Chair of Darwen Brass Band Mandy Pickles said many of the groups members were shocked and believed they were doing a nice thing for people who had been paying their respects to the fallen.She said the songs she and her colleagues performed were "out of copyright anyway", but acknowledged that specific permission to perform live music might have been required from the local licensing authority.Ms Pickles said: "I can't imagine the council, or any other authority, would have taken action anyway. It was a shame, we were trying to do a good thing, and the songs are out of copyright anyway."We thought it would be well received in the pub, and it was by those who were in there, so when they interrupted us and ordered us to leave everyone was very disappointed."A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “Almost uniquely, Wetherspoon does not play music in its pubs. There have been occasional exceptions for special occasions which, due to live music sometimes needing licensing permission, have been agreed in advance."If the organisers of the brass band would like to contact Wetherspoon, we will certainly consider making an exception.”