General Election 2024: Every candidate standing standing in the North West

Voters will go to the polls on 4 July to cast their ballots for the General Election.

The North West is set to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the vote, with the region is home to the number one target seat for Labour, Burnley, and the chief target for the Conservatives, Warrington South.

There are also a number of key marginal seats, including the most marginal in Britain, Bury North, with just 105 votes separating the Conservatives and Labour.

Below is a map of the North West constituencies and the results of the 2019 General Election - or most recent by-election, as well as a table of those who are standing in each constituency.

The interactive map below shows the political composition of the North West constituencies before parliament was dissolved in May 2024. Some constituencies have been newly created and therefore no data is available.

If you cannot see the map on your device click here.

Boundary changes since the election in 2019 mean some constituencies have changed, with some abolished completely to make way for new ones.

To find out which constituency you are in, enter your postcode into the Government's online tool.

Voters must be registered by midnight Tuesday 18 June in order to cast their vote at the General Election.

Postal vote applications, either new, any changes, or by proxy, is 5pm Wednesday 19 June.

Proxy vote applications close Wednesday 26 June.

Those wanting to vote must have ID with them, however, not all types of photo ID are accepted.

A list of eligible forms of ID are listed on the Government website.

Those without an eligible form of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate - applications close Wednesday 26 June.

