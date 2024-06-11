A man has died after the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree.

Merseyside Police were contacted at 10:30pm on Monday 10 June following reports a white Ford Kuga had been travelling along Southworth Road in the direction of Church Street when it left the road and collided with a tree.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A second man, in his 30s, was also injured. It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and he remains in custody.

There are road closures in the area while accident investigation work is carried out and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Road closures are in place Credit: MEN media

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who sadly passed away.

" Enquiries are in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and we were appealing for any motorists who were driving in the area of Southworth Road who think they captured anything on their dash cam to contact us.

" Investigation work is ongoing and I would like to thank motorists and those living locally for their patience while this important work is being carried out".