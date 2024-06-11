Most successful TT sidecar driver Dave Molyneux announces retirement

One of the Isle of Man TT's most successful drivers has announced his retirement after nearly four decades.

Dave Molyneux is the most successful sidecar driver in the race's history.

The Manx hero has taken a record 17 wins and 31 podiums since making his debut in 1985.

The driver also spent time on the Grand Prix and European trail whilst also forever trying to make his vehicle constantly better.

He employed sidecar technology and theories that were ahead of their time, combining 'space-age looking outfits' with 'blistering speed and talent' that led to all of his record-breaking wins.

For a period, Molyneux dominated racing at the TT with versatility having won in the Open and F2 era and with Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Kawasaki power.

Prior to 2024, Molyneux's last podium was in 2017 while his last victory was a decade ago, in 2010.

Reliability issues and passenger changes have held him back whilst, after more than 25 years, he ditched his own DMR carriage in 2019 in favour of an LCR.

He returned to his own design in 2022 where, powered by the 890cc KTM, he won a round of fourths, only to be hit with two retirements in 2023.

Molyneux came back for more in 2024 with his godson Jake Roberts as passenger, winning his final podium.

All of his achievements followed the passing of his dad John, a top passenger in the 1970s. He lost his life with driver George Oates at the 1977 Ulster Grand Prix, which makes Dave’s story even more commendable and a credit to the family name.

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport added: "Dave is undoubtedly one of the greatest competitors the TT has ever seen. His determination to win has always been matched by his ability to innovate and he has been at the forefront of sidecar racing for decades.

"I've known Dave all my life and he has been a massive help to me personally during my time working on the TT with advice and support for which I will be forever grateful.

"Seeing him score a podium finish at this year's TT was such a highlight and it is great to see a true living legend go out on such a high note. He leaves the event with a remarkable legacy for current and future champions to aspire to."