Fans from across the country are expected to travel through Manchester Airport to get to the Euros in Germany.

The airport is the only airport in the UK that has direct flights to every city that could host an England game.

May 2024 was the busiest month on record for Manchester Airport, but bosses are expecting June to continue breaking records.

Almost 2.8 million passengers went through the airport in May with Mallorca being the most popular holiday destination for the first time this year.

"Football fever has well and truly arrived here at Manchester Airport. We’ve already started to see fans heading out to Germany to take in the spectacle, whether they’re looking for England to put an end to all those years of hurt or Scotland to lift a first ever international trophy," said Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director at Manchester Airport.

"More than 100,000 passengers will fly between Manchester and Germany over the next three weeks – and I’m backing both England and Scotland to do well so that will only increase as we get to the knockout stages."

The honeycomb installation will also be lit up blue for when Scotland are playing. Credit: Manchester Airport

"We’re proud to serve the people of the North and we’re confident we’ll offer passengers a great service as they head out to the tournament," Mr Woodroofe continued.

"In May we had yet another record-breaking month with 2.8m passengers using the airport. Almost every one of them waited for less than 15 minutes to get to security and 77% of them waited for less than five minutes.

"We’ve got plenty of staff in place over the duration of the tournament and beyond meaning we’ll continue that level of service and whether people are travelling for to Germany or to any of the other 200 destinations we serve, they’ll be able to start theirholidays here at the airport.”

For those heading to Germany, the airport says it's important to 'arrive at the time stated by your airline', 'plan your journey to the airport' and 'check-in online if you can'.