Police: 'Stay away from Anfield if you don't have Taylor ticket'

Merseyside Police are telling people without Taylor Swift tickets to stay away from Anfield stadium on the days of her concerts.

The American musician is bringing her sell-out The Eras Tour to the UK and is performing three concerts in Liverpool from Thursday 13 June to Saturday 15 June.

With around 53,000 tickets sold each night, thousands of people are expected to visit Liverpool over the three days.

A series of events is being held in the city centre, including it being transformed into "Taylor Town" with a trail of Taylor Swift related artwork.

Credit: PA

A trail of Taylor Swift related artwork has sprung up around Liverpool

Merseyside Police say they have been working closely with Liverpool Football Club and Liverpool City Council in planning for Taylor's visit, and will be using highly visible police patrols and plain-clothes officers to make sure the concerts are a safe and enjoyable event for all involved.

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton in charge of the policing operation for the event, said: "This latest large-scale concert follows on from Liverpool hosting many other major events where thousands of people visit the city and are always given a warm welcome.

"We are anticipating high volumes of people travelling to the city each day and I must ask for the safety of everyone that only those who have a concert ticket should travel to the stadium.

Anfield will play host to three sell-out gigs Credit: ITV News

"We have a robust policing operation in place including the deployment of Project Servator officers, who are specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

“These deployments will appear at any time in the Anfield area and the city centre, but the public should not be alarmed by this.

"As with any large event, we remind the public to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual activity.

“There will also be a mobile police station in Stanley Park and officers will be in the area to reassure and assist people, so please come and say ‘hello’ to them.

“Please plan your journey and give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium.

"Road closures will be in place from midday on each of the three days, so we urge people to use public transport to ease traffic congestion.

“Tickets for the three shows quickly sold out when they were released, so we urge people to only purchase any tickets that become available from official sellers. Please do not be tempted to buy from unauthorised sellers as they could be fake."

The stage being built inside Anfield Credit: PA

Liverpool Football Club has provided detailed information about transport arrangements and items that concert-goers are permitted to bring inside the stadium.

For example, bags are not permitted in the stadium, with the only exception being small bags (A5 size) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided.

All permitted bags will be subject to a search upon entry.

Ticket holders are advised to check here for more information.

Updates will be shared on @LFChelp on X (formerly Twitter) in the lead up to the concerts and on each concert day.