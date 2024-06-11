The Liverbirds: One of the world's first girl bands on proving John Lennon wrong

Play Brightcove video

1965 and the Liverbirds were at the peak of their success. Playing to sell-out crowds and riding the Merseybeat wave.

They formed after seeing the Beatles at the Cavern Club, thinking there should be an all-girl band. When the club's compere introduced them, it just inspired them even more.

Band member Mary Dostal-McGlory said "It was just Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Bob Wooler said this is going to be the very first all female band. And that's when Paul McCartney said, Oh, what a good idea. And John Lennon just looked at us and said:

Girls don't play guitars. But we're going to prove them wrong aren't we? That's it. We're going to prove it. We're going to we're going to do it."

Band members Mary and Sylvia visit the Cavern Club

The Beatles manager Brian Epstein wanted to sign them but they decided to stay in Hamburg - where they were enjoying huge success.

The four settled down but a stage version of their story five years ago propelled them back into the limelight.

Band member Sylvia Saunders-Wiggins said "and our grandchildren or our children could really see us on stage.

"The musical in the Royal Court in 2019, and as you say, our children our grandchildren were all there for the opening night and they were crying. At the end of it they were absolutely.

They just said they couldn't believe it. I mean they knew about us but actually seeing that about us was just fantastic."

Since then, the surviving bandmates have had something of a renaissance - with interest from America.

Sylvia said "somebody heard about the musical phoned Mary's house. Mary didn't believe it."

Mary said "you come home in the night time and put your answering machine on and somebody says, This is Gabe from Hollywood. I'm trying to get in touch with the Liverbirds. I said somebody's definitely having us on. But it was true."

Mary said Yeah "So he said, I'd like to come over. And we said, Well, we're in Liverpool doing a musical. So he said, Oh, that's fantastic he said, I'll come. So he'd done the documentary about us, which is fantastic.

"Then he said, There's got to be something more than just a documentary. I want to make a film."

A movie of the Liverbirds' story is now in development.

There's an autobiography - and they've even returned to the studio after a suggestion from a friend of Mary's.

Mary said "he said, what do you think now. You've got the book. You've got the musical, making a new album. And I said Alexander you're joking. And he said, no Mary phone Sylvia and ask her what she thinks. So I phoned Sylvia. I said Alexander thinks we should go and studio with the two girls from the musical and do a new album. And she said, We can't do that, Mary after all them years.

"Well, I suppose we could give it a try!"

Mary and Sylvia's story is far from over - and proof, if it was ever needed, that beat does go on.