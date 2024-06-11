The Conservative Party manifesto pledges to introduce “Martyn’s Law” to help protect against terror attacks following a row over delays in making it law earlier.

'Martyn's Law' is named after Martyn Hett, 29, who was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The new law would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.

His mother Figen Murray walked 200 miles from Manchester to Downing Street last month to demand tighter security at venues across the country, a recommendation in the inquiry report following the terrorist attack.

Ms Murray said she felt “let down” and “misled” after meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who told her he would introduce the legislation before the parliamentary summer break.

But later the same day he called a snap election, leading to Parliament being dissolved before Martyn’s Law could be enacted.

On Tuesday 11 June, the Conservative Party manifesto revisited the issue, stating: “We will urgently introduce Martyn’s Law, in tribute to Martyn Hett, who was tragically killed alongside 21 others in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

“This will ensure premises are better prepared for terrorist attacks by requiring them to take proportionate steps to mitigate risks.”

The Tories say getting Martyn’s Law enacted has taken longer than anticipated but, even though it might straddle a General Election, they are committed to making it law.

Mr Sunak said passing the law by the summer recess will still be possible, if he is re-elected, because Parliament will reconvene with enough time then to get the Bill through the House of Commons.

The Labour Party has said it will introduce Martyn’s Law as a “priority” if elected.