Wording of proposed assisted dying law on Isle of Man debated

Patients wanting to use a proposed assisted dying law on the Isle of Man would have to take life-ending medications themselves rather than being administered by a doctor, after a vote in the island’s parliament.

The wording of the Assisted Dying Bill was being debated on Tuesday, on the third day of its clauses stage.

The Member of the House of Keys (MHK) behind the Bill said removing the ability to request physician-administered assisted dying was a “major change”, with patients expected to self-administer the necessary medications should the law come into effect.

Dr Alex Allinson said: “The House of Keys today approved another key clause in a Bill designed to allow for choice, autonomy and dignity for those adult island residents with a terminal illness, expected to die within 12 months who have a settled intention to end their own life.

“Amendments were overwhelmingly agreed to provide for self-administration of medications to align this legislation with that already operating around the world where a considerable evidence base exists for how to provide for an assisted death.”

The clauses stage of the Bill will continue on June 25, with the Third Reading possibly now not taking place until after summer.

Campaigners have previously said if the Bill gains royal assent next year, assisted dying could be available to eligible Manx residents from 2027.

But Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has proposed that the overall Bill should have to be put to a referendum before becoming law.