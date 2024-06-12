Friends of a man who died after swimming off the coast of Wirral in 2022 are to cycle the entire coast of Wales and on to New Brighton to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Haydn Griffiths from Wigan was an athletic 23-year-old who had extensive knowledge of the water. But he disappeared off the coast near Hoylake in July 2022 while swimming on a first date.

Volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews from Hoylake and New Brighton searched for Haydn, but his body was recovered five days later.

Since his death, Haydn’s family and friends have been raising funds for the RNLI in his memory as well as awareness of the charity’s lifesaving water safety advice.

Now, four friends who he knew through sailing are gearing up to take on a 530-mile cycling challenge taking in the coast of Wales on the anniversary of the search for Haydn.

Hadyn was an experienced sailor Credit: Gerard Van Den Hock Photography

The ride will start in Chepstow in Wales and go from south to north, finishing at New Brighton on the Wirral – a route which includes more than 8,000 metres of ascent, equivalent to climbing Mount Everest.

The group has set a target of raising £5,000 for the RNLI as a thank you for everything they did in the search for Haydn and for their life-saving efforts over the last 200 years.

One of the friends taking part in the challenge, Sarah Jarman, said: "I am super excited about this challenge. The RNLI is a fabulous cause that I think really embraces Haydn’s interests.

"By taking this on together, I hope that we will be able to celebrate Haydn’s life and spirit and mark his tragic loss in a positive way that I hope he would be proud of."

Catherine Jones, RNLI Community Manager, said: "The challenge these four friends are taking on in memory of Haydn to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI is incredible.

"Haydn’s legacy has already been raising awareness and vital funds to help the charity which worked tirelessly to search for him, and this is another fitting tribute. The money this great team raises will help our volunteers in the work they do around the coast."