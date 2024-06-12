The family of an 18-year-old woman who died following a crash in Cheshire say she was "full of joy, laughter and a little mischief".

Josie Cartwright, from Staffordshire, was a driving a red Toyota Aygo which was involved in a collision with a black Renault Clio in Reaseheath, Nantwich on Sunday 2 June 2024.

It happened on the A51, Wettenhall Road at about 2:10pm.

Sadly, despite best efforts of those involved, Josie passed away at the hospital.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have paid the following tribute to her: "Josie May Cartwright will be remembered as a real character, full of joy, laughter, strength, and a little mischief.

"She was and is, loved by all who knew her."

Cheshire Police say a 33-year-old woman from Crewe was arrested at the scene, but the force didn't disclose what she was arrested on suspicion of.

She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward, and particular, want to speak to the driver of a dark saloon car which was travelling towards Nantwich who stopped to help.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...