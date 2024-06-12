Play Brightcove video

Mel Barham has been speaking to Ellie Palma-Cass, who runs suicide prevention charity EPiC Hope in Wigan.

Suicide prevention and mental health groups are joining forces across the North West with a series of events to look at how to reduce the number of people dying by suicide.

The 'Join the Dots" conference tour brings together different organisations in the hope of helping the people who need it the most.

The Join the Dots tour will stop in Rochdale, Oldham, Bury, Wigan Warrington and Liverpool Credit: ITV News

June 17th Rochdale and Oldham

June 18th Bury

June 19 Wigan

June 20 Warrington

June 21 St Helens, Wirral and Liverpool

The North West now has the highest suicide rate in the country and Wigan has the highest rates of suicide for a town.

Ellie Palma-Cass from Wigan says she endured real darkness through her teenage years and early twenties and had multiple attempts to take her own life.

She said: "There are so many people struggling in this town so I had to do something about it."

Ellie started the group EPiC Hope that provides safe places for people to get help, with no waiting list and no referrals needed. In May 2024 alone, they saved the lives of 12 people.

EPiC Hope provides safe places for people to get help with no waiting list and no referrals needed Credit: ITV News

Ellie says the service centres on the 'harbours' where people can go for help or just someone to talk to.

"If people are feeling rock bottom as I was, there are harbours, safe places they can come for a brew and are chat"

There are now eight harbours across Wigan. Ellie heard about the Join the Dots tour and wanted to make sure that it stopped in Wigan.

"It will be amazing, so many people coming together to showcase what they do and giving support with mental health."

With workshops, craft sessions, yoga and wellbeing on offer it is hoped that as many people as possible come along to open up the conversation on suicide and how to prevent it.

Ellie has a strong message to people who may be suffering:

Play Brightcove video

"Life is beautiful and wonderful, there are conversation you will have with people that will blow your mind, there are people you haven't even met yet who will be wonderful people in your life. Just hold on because life can change in an instant."

"If you are in Wigan there are harbours and there are peer support workers who are just waiting for you to come through our doors because we don't want you to die we want you to live, so just hold on as there is always hope."