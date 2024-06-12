Join the Dots tour targets suicide prevention as figures show North West has highest rate
Mel Barham has been speaking to Ellie Palma-Cass, who runs suicide prevention charity EPiC Hope in Wigan.
Suicide prevention and mental health groups are joining forces across the North West with a series of events to look at how to reduce the number of people dying by suicide.
The 'Join the Dots" conference tour brings together different organisations in the hope of helping the people who need it the most.
June 17th Rochdale and Oldham
June 18th Bury
June 19 Wigan
June 20 Warrington
June 21 St Helens, Wirral and Liverpool
The North West now has the highest suicide rate in the country and Wigan has the highest rates of suicide for a town.
Ellie Palma-Cass from Wigan says she endured real darkness through her teenage years and early twenties and had multiple attempts to take her own life.
She said: "There are so many people struggling in this town so I had to do something about it."
Ellie started the group EPiC Hope that provides safe places for people to get help, with no waiting list and no referrals needed. In May 2024 alone, they saved the lives of 12 people.
Ellie says the service centres on the 'harbours' where people can go for help or just someone to talk to.
"If people are feeling rock bottom as I was, there are harbours, safe places they can come for a brew and are chat"
There are now eight harbours across Wigan. Ellie heard about the Join the Dots tour and wanted to make sure that it stopped in Wigan.
"It will be amazing, so many people coming together to showcase what they do and giving support with mental health."
With workshops, craft sessions, yoga and wellbeing on offer it is hoped that as many people as possible come along to open up the conversation on suicide and how to prevent it.
Ellie has a strong message to people who may be suffering:
"Life is beautiful and wonderful, there are conversation you will have with people that will blow your mind, there are people you haven't even met yet who will be wonderful people in your life. Just hold on because life can change in an instant."
"If you are in Wigan there are harbours and there are peer support workers who are just waiting for you to come through our doors because we don't want you to die we want you to live, so just hold on as there is always hope."
Worried about mental health?
MIND
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
SAMARITANS
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YOUNG MINDS
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)
The Martin Gallier Project
The Martin Gallier Project are a Wirral-based charity dedicated to helping individuals and families across the North West of England.
They were the UK's first Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Postvention charity. The project offers non clinical suicide interventions on the high street, with no barriers to access, waiting list or criteria.
The service is open 7 days a week 9.30am-4.30pm - lines and emails are only monitored during these hours.
Phone line 0151 644 0294