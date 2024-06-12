A man who accidentally shot himself in the face with a self-loading pistol has been jailed.

Emergency services were called to an address in St Helens on Merseyside to reports a man had been injured.

Anthony McCall was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury consistent with a gunshot wound, which needed surgery.

It transpired that McCall had accidentally fired the weapon into his own face.

At Liverpool Crown Court, McCall, 36, of Valiant Close, West Derby, was found guilty of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate, possession of a firearm when prohibited for life, and possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life. He was jailed for five years and four months.

The pistol McCall shot himself with Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector John Mullen of Merseyside Police's Firearms Investigation Team (FIT) said: "This highly unusual case shows the extreme danger posed by firearms, not only to those who are targeted in our communities, but those who handle them without the necessary expertise or, in this case, sobriety.

"Not only did McCall sustain a serious facial injury, he is now starting a significant prison sentence for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"I hope this serves as a sobering reminder for anyone who would store, carry or mind a firearm and ammunition. Not only do you risk a prison sentence, you are holding a lethal weapon in your possession, one which can only bring misery to anyone who comes into contact with it.

"We are committed to taking firearms off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will take action.

"We pro-actively investigate serious organised crime including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs on Merseyside, and will always take immediate action when incidents involve guns.

"Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets, so come forward if you have any concerns about serious and organised crime where you live, work or visit."