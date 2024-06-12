Manchester United fans welcome news that Erik ten Hag is staying as manager

Manchester United fans seem to have given a cautious welcome to the club's decision to stick with manager Erik ten Hag.

News emerged that the Dutchman's job was safe - for now - following mounting speculation about a decision from the Old Trafford heirarchy, which has been conducting a performance review into the 2023-24 season.

A poor second season in charge at Old Trafford ended on a high as 54-year-old ten Hag led the Red Devils to an unexpected FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

But there were critics who argued it was not enough after a season when United had slipped to 14 Premier League defeats last season, with their poor domestic form mirrored in the Champions League.

United’s eighth-placed top-flight finish was their lowest of the Premier League era and they finished with a negative goal difference for the first time.

They also finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, winning just one of their six ties - even missing out on qualification for the Europa League.

His current deal was due to expire next summer. United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reported to have held talks with former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in France last week.

Now though, ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun.

If data is to be believed, ten Hag could not be classed as a flop at Old Trafford. His 66 wins from 114 games in charge amounts to a 57.9 per cent win rate - bettered only by Jose Mourinho since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

United’s surprise win over City in the FA Cup final was Ten Hag’s second major trophy in two seasons at the club following their EFL Cup win over Newcastle in the 2022-23 season.

After United’s Wembley win over City, Ten Hag said he did not know what the future held for him when asked if he expected to remain in charge next season: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I’m not satisfied with it. We have to do better.

"If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

When pressed about United’s lowest league finish since 1989-90, he pointed to a raft of injuries to senior players last season and added: "When I took over, we were in a mess.

"The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity. But you need a strong squad and the players to be available.

"When you don’t have players available, you cannot win."