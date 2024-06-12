A 95-year-old woman from Lancashire who has voted in every General Election in her lifetime says she fears she will not be able to cast her ballot on 4 July.Jean Hughes was born in 1928, the same year the Equal Franchise Act was passed, giving women and men equal voting rights.

But almost a century later, and having voted with "no problems" previously, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council have told her that her that it doesn't recognise her National Insurance number.

Ahead of the recent local elections, Jean, who is from Darwen, was forced to apply for a proxy vote due to mobility and sight issues.

However, when her application was submitted along with her National Insurance number, she was told by the council that her details did not match that on her pension.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June. Credit: ITV News

Describing her devastation at being denied a proxy vote by the authority, Jean said: "I've had no problems up until now.

"I worked from the age of 14 and they never had any problems taking tax from me."

Initially, Jean thought she might have mixed the National Insurance number up with her late husband's details as her files had two numbers written down.But when the second was tried with Blackburn with Darwen Council, she was told that number also wasn't recognised.Jean could be forced to miss out on voting in a General Election for the first time in her life.She added: "My husband was always a really strong believer in voting and always said it's our civic duty."

"I'm part of that generation. I just hope it can be sorted quickly because my vision isn't great and I won't be able to go out and vote in person."

In order to apply for a postal or proxy vote, a voter needs to supply their name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number.

In order to apply for a postal or proxy vote, a voter needs to supply their name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number. These are available to those who are unable to reach a polling station on polling day.The deadline to apply is before 5pm on Wednesday 26 June , which means Jean has just over two weeks to secure her vote.Jean, who lives alone, had initially reached out for help from her local councillor Dave Smith, who represents the Sunnyhurst ward.Cllr Smith said: "Because Jean struggles with her sight I said I'd fill in the proxy vote application form.

"I took it into the town hall and they said that the NI number she had provided, which I saw on her pension correspondence, didn't match her pension."As well as the NI number Jean gave me, which matched the format for her year of birth, there was another on documentation which I imagine was her husband's who died not too long ago. And they said neither match her records."A spokesperson at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which manages National Insurance numbers have said they would look into her case.HMRC also said they will be able to confirm Jean's NI number in an official letter.

Jean is now hoping this arrives before the 26 June deadline, but she fears she will not be able to secure a proxy in time.

Denise Park, (Acting) Returning Officer for the Parliamentary Election in Blackburn, said: "Our Elections team is here to support voters to be able to vote in the way that best suits them, whether in person at a polling station, by post or by proxy.

"We cannot comment on individual cases but will offer help to anyone who needs it to be able to exercise their democratic right."