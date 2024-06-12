A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after more than 100 pet rats were found living in dirty and overcrowded conditions at her house.

Animal Rescue Officers, entered Sarah Jordan's property on 18 April 2023 following concerns that a large number of rodents were being kept there in poor conditions.

The 31-year-old kept most of her pet rats restricted to one room at her property on Haig Avenue in Leyland, Lancashire.

Around 38 rodents were running loose at her house and 74 others were in cages.

When the RSPCA rescue team entered Sarah's home, they said the smell of ammonia "so overwhelming" that it made it hard for them to breathe.

Sarah was given a four week prison sentence - suspended for 18 months Credit: RSPCA

One young rat was seen drinking from a leaking radiator because the animals had no access to water and large nests were found in a set of drawers and under a bookshelf, while

Multiple female rats were pregnant and later gave birth to around 80 babies in RSPCA care.

Sarah had let the rats breed in an uncontrolled way, and several were found with untreated health conditions.

At a sentencing hearing on 28 May, Preston Magistrates Court heard how one of the charity’s Animal Rescue Officers, Jess Pierce, accompanied by a vet, had gone to Jordan’s hoose on 18 April 2023 following concerns that a large number of rodents were being kept there in poor conditions.

A strong smell of ammonia was coming through the letterbox and police were subsequently called to help gain entry because of concerns for the occupants and animals inside.

Thirty eight rodents were running loose at the property. Credit: RSPCA

In a written statement to the court ARO Pierce said: “Myself and the vet entered the house. The rats were being kept in one room which was the first door on the right as you went in.

“As soon as we entered the smell of ammonia was overwhelming, it was stinging my eyes and it was very difficult to breathe.

"There were two large rat cages and three smaller cages. All the cages were filled with rats, they were also loose in the room.

“All the cages had beds and enrichment but there was no fresh food or water anywhere, the room was also very warm. There were a few rats with skin conditions and in poor bodily condition. I also witnessed one young rat drinking out of a leak in the radiator.

“I had to leave the room every now and then as the ammonia had given me a headache and it was very difficult to breathe. I contacted our control centre and requested assistance from colleagues due to the number of rats at the property.”

The court was told that 38 rats of mixed ages and sexes were running loose in the room, where electrical wiring and disinfectant solutions were seen.

A further 74 rodents were living in four cages with soiled bedding, no food and empty water bottles.

Three rats had fur loss and scabbing - commonly associated with stress - one was missing half a tail and another had a large untreated wound on the back of his neck.

It took a team of RSPCA officers more than two hours to catch and transport them all for veterinary treatment. Credit: RSCPA

In written evidence to the court, the vet who examined the animals at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, said: “The owner of the rats had failed to provide an appropriate, safe, hazard-free and clean environment.

"Given the evidence presented to myself I believe the rats were likely without food and water for a period of days. The environment - soiled, ammonia smelling bedding - is likely to have developed over weeks.

“There was severe overcrowding in three of the four cages. This environmental failure is likely to have developed over several months. 89 of the 112 rats were of a socially mature age (greater than six months) and several were found to be pregnant."

When Sarah was interviewed by the RSPCA she said she had bought four male and three female rats from someone in Preston and admitted she bred them to sell, ensuring they only went to ‘the best homes’.

She said she was aware that some of the rats were pregnant but didn’t see it as a problem because she had owners lined up and told thee animal charity the money she made from selling them was spent on the animals and wasn’t used for financial gain.

Three of the rats were put to sleep on veterinary advice because of their extremely poor condition. The remaining rodents were looked after at numerous RSPCA centres and branches up and down the county and many have already found new homes.

Sarah pleaded guilty to four Animal Welfare Act offences and was given a four week prison sentence - suspended for 18 months. A 60-day curfew from 8pm to 7am was also imposed.

Sarah has now been banned from keeping all animals, apart from cats, for 15 years, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.