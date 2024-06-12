Merseyside Police are appealing to the drivers of two cars to contact them in the hope they may have information about an accident that left one man dead.

A 35 year old man died after a car veered off Southworth Road in Newton-le-Willows and ploughed into a tree on Tuesday June 10, 2024.

Another 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A third man, aged in his 30s, was also injured in the collision.

It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

The white Ford Kuga was travelling along Southworth Road when it left the road and collided with a tree Credit: MEN media

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thought and condolences remain with the family and friends at this difficult time and our work is to provide them with answers.

" I am especially keen to speak with the occupants of two specific vehicles that were in the area at the time, who may not realise that this happened a short time after they passed the Ford Kuga.

" The first of these is a white Ford Puma which was travelling on the A572 Newton Road, near to the Travellers Rest pub, and was heading in the general direction of Newton-le-Willows when it was passed by the Ford Kuga.

"The second is a small white or silver car travelling on the A572 Southworth Road heading away from Newton-le-Willows when it passed the Ford Kuga travelling in the opposite direction close to the junction with Warren Drive.

"These instances both would have been around 10.30pm, shortly before the collision. We would be grateful if the occupants of these vehicles could make contact with our team as soon as possible. Their information or dashcam could be vital, and they may not have realised the significance of the Ford Kuga until now."