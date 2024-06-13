Childminder jailed for 12 years after shaking baby to death out of 'frustration'

A childminder who killed a baby boy after shaking him "in frustration" when he fell from a chair and cried has been jailed for 12 years and seven months.

Karen Foster, 63, admitted the manslaughter of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge who was in her care.

He died from injuries he suffered at her home in Hapton, Lancashire, on 1 March 2022.

Following a 15 month investigation Foster was charged with Harlow's murder.

She denied the charge, but as she was due to stand trial she admitted shaking Harlow in frustration after he fell from a chair and cried.

Her basis of plea for manslaughter was that “forceful shaking” of Harlow caused his death after he had toppled over out of his high chair, began crying and she shook him in frustration, the court heard.

A judge said her claim to be remorseful was difficult to reconcile, as she only admitted what actually happened when her trial began.

