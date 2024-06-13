Childminder jailed for manslaughter lied to Ofsted repeatedly

A childminder who shook a nine-month-old boy to death has been jailed for 12 years and seven months.

Karen Foster, 63, left Harlow Collinge with unsurvivable brain injuries.

Foster, herself a mother-of-two and grandmother, had been a childminder registered with Ofsted for nine years before Harlow’s death.

But when she first registered in 2014, she did not say she was married and lived with her husband or that she sometimes sought help with childminding from other unregistered individuals, or that her health was poor.

In fact Foster made two benefit claims for Personal Independence Payments in 2018 and 2022, claiming she felt constantly drowsy and tired, that sometimes she could barely move, or safely carry out daily living activities.

This was all repeated in her 2022 application, just days before Harlow’s death, suggesting she needed help cooking and going to the toilet.

In December 2021, one mother whose children Foster looked after complained to Ofsted saying she was looking after too many children, on some occasions up to 10 youngsters.

But Foster told the regulator she did not exceed the permitted number of children and lied to other parents that she had been a nurse and her husband was also a registered childminder.

Her registration permitted her to care for a maximum of six children under the age of eight years. Of the six, a maximum of three could be “young” children, defined as young until September 1 following their fifth birthday, but only one child could be under the age of one.

But on certain days, Foster was exceeding the ratio permitted by Ofsted, the court heard.

And Ms Collinge spoke of the same concerns to her family and she had already made arrangements to move Harlow to a local nursery, but they could only take him until his first birthday.

Harlow's mother had already arranged for him to start at a local nursery Credit: Family photo

On March 1, 2022, Foster was looking after two children aged four and two, including Harlow, under 12 months – breaking the rules of her registration with Ofsted.

He was dropped off by Ms Collinge at around 11am and all the children were taken to a local park, returning to Foster’s home at 12.45pm.

Within half an hour, Foster was calling 999, to say Harlow was not breathing, adding: “I think he’s choking, he’s had like a fit and he’s not breathing.”

Paramedics arrived at 1.23pm, Harlow’s skin was purple and mottled, he had no pulse, was not breathing and his pupils were fixed.

As he was rushed to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Foster told medics that Harlow’s mother had said the youngster had been unwell recently.

But Ms Whyte said the truth began to emerge as scans were taken of the boy, showing significant injuries to his brain, associated with the shaking of a baby and he was transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Consultants there agreed surgical intervention was not possible due to the “catastrophic” injuries to his brain.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of causing Harlow grievous bodily harm.