Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky has signed his first professional contract - following in his dad's footsteps at his old club Lancashire.

Flintoff senior made his debut for the Red Rose in 1995, going on to play 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England.

Now, 16-year-old batter Rocky, who has featured four times for Lancashire’s second XI this summer, has also been named in England’s Under-19 squad for an upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

“I’m very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire,” Rocky Flintoff said.

“It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true.

“I’ve been with the club since I was eight years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour.

"I have loved playing for the second XI so far this season and I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game.”

Andrew Flintoff is currently part of the England coaching staff at the T20 Credit: PA

Director of Cricket Performance, Mark Chilton said: “I would like to congratulate Rocky, his family and everybody who has been with him on his journey in cricket so far.

“He has impressed the coaching staff with his performances and determined attitude for the Second XI already this season. He is a grounded individual and knows the work starts now for him to fulfil his potential in the years ahead.

“Rocky will be away with the England U19s for the next couple of weeks, and we look forward to welcoming him into the professional squad after that.”

Continuing the family affair Rocky’s brother Corey is also part of the Lancashire set-up, and the pair have played together for the second XI this season.

Andrew Flintoff is currently part of England’s coaching staff at the T20 World Cup and will also be head coach of the Northern Superchargers in this year’s Hundred.