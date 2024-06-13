The family of a baby girl left with catastrophic injuries after negligent care will receive nearly £30 million in compensation - one of the biggest settlements ever reached.

The baby - who is the subject of an anonymity order - sustained catastrophic and life-changing injuries in the form of cerebral palsy after a series of negligent omissions in her post-natal care and a delay in having surgery.

The payout is believed to be the second largest settlement in a medical negligence claim against the NHS, after Stockport NHS Foundation Trust admitted full admission of liability.

The payout of £29.3 million, was approved at the High Court in London.

The case was heard at the High Court. Credit: PA Images

The girl and her family were represented by solicitor Yasmin Ameer from Nockolds Solicitors and barristers Bill Braithwaite KC and Chris Allen from Exchange Chambers.

Commenting on the case, Bill Braithwaite KC said: "This young girl’s life has changed forever and the impact on the whole family has been devastating.

"They waited a number of years for Stockport NHS Foundation Trust to admit liability and faced the prospect of a trial at court until we finally reached a settlement. Justice has now been done and they can finally look to the future knowing her lifelong needs are provided for."

Yasmin Ameer said: "This is a hugely important settlement for a young person whose life has been irreversibly damaged.

"Her whole family have shown such bravery and I pay tribute to them all. It has been an honour to represent them."

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.

