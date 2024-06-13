Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Simran Johal got an exclusive look at the new unit

A specialist unit aimed at getting older people in and out of hospital and back into their homes as quickly as possible has been created.

The frailty clinic, at Manchester Royal Infirmary A&E, offers advice, guidance, investigations, treatment and onward referrals if needed.

It means older people can get back to their normal lives as quickly as possible with the best specialist care available, and without the need for long stays in hospital.

The team behind it believe this in turn will also improve their health and helps out supporting family members and carers massively.

The unit, which opened in October, has so far seen more than 1,000 patients - with 70% discharged the same day.

The freed up capacity means the main A&E department can see other patients quicker and more effectively.

Daughter Megan Marsh with her mother Gwenda Watson Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Gwenda Watson, 93, was out of hospital in less than a week after suffering a fall, much to her and her family’s relief.

"Their routine isn't always yours," Gwenda said, "but you try and accommodate it, and get on with it, hoping to get home sooner."

Her daughter, Megan Marsh said: "Being in hospital I could really see the decline in terms of mobility, just being bewildered about what was going on there, and we had a team from the Hospital at Home service, who came to see mum at the hospital and made arrangements for her to come back to her house.

"That was one of the best things, it meant that she didn't have to stay in hospital for any longer than she needed to in that environment to get back to her own surroundings."

Dr Scott Mather, a Consultant Physician and Geriatrician, said the pragmatic approach helps reduce time in hospital as those seen by medics who are not experts in looking after older people increases the risk of spending a longer time there.

"It's not just doctors and nurses on the ward," he said. "It's pharmacists and therapists and a whole range of different professionals.

"We're trying to assess our patients in a much more pragmatic and holistic way and also to reduce the amount of time people spend in the emergency department."

Dawn Gudegast, a senior physiotherapist added: "Assessing patients in this environment and as quickly as possible we stop any decline in their cognitive function.

"They are not disorientated. They get home quicker... and we stop any muscle wastage or change in the patient."

Dr Scott Mather is a Consultant Physician and Geriatrician Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The ward also helps some people get discharged the same day, an important task when those over 65 account for 40% of hospital admissions and occupy around two thirds of inpatient beds nationally.

Sheila was one of the patients that was in and out within the same day.

Her daughter Moira Maher said "They did a brain scan, she had an X-ray, she had all her bloods taken and we got her medication and left at 4pm that same day.

"She doesn't remember how ill she's been but she will remember someone spoke to her nicely, took her to the toilet, and didn't make her feel like a burden because she needs help and she's ringing the bell."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...