Caroline Whitmore was at Anfield to speak to fans as they prepared for the big event.

A Taylor Swift fan from Liverpool will be one of hundreds of fans across the world to don a specially-made jacket - which has been worn to more than 50 of her gigs.

As the pop star continues the European leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, the jacket has embarked on its own world tour, stopping off in cities like Tokyo, Edinburgh and Paris.

Gabriella, a Taylor super-fan from Liverpool, is hoping to catch the eye of the US singer herself when she watches the Anti-hero singer at Anfield stadium on Saturday.

She said: "The logistics of getting this jacket from each show, all around the world, is a feat. It is interesting, but it's being done. It is fabulous."

"Dave's Jacket" was started by Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool sports, who wore the $200 eBay find to night one of Taylor's Eras tour in New Jersey, on 26 May 2023.

Now, fans from all around the world sign up to wear the bejewelled coat at concerts, before connecting with the next wearer and finding a way for it to get to the next city.

Its journey is documented on Instagram, with more than 16,000 followers eager to know who will wear the custom-made garment next.

It was snapped up for all of her Edinburgh shows, and it is expected all three Liverpool's shows will follow.

Canadian Swiftie, Jill, wore the Eras jacket on the first night of her Anfield stint and said was "so excited" to be in Liverpool.

