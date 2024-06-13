Play Brightcove video

Fans have gone all out for the global sensation as she prepares to headline three sold-out shows at Anfield staidum.

Taylor Swift supporters have arrived in Liverpool ahead of the global megastar's 100th world tour show - and fans think she could have a special surprise up her sleeve. The US pop star, famous for songs like Anti-hero and Style, will perform three sold-out gigs at Anfield stadium, the home of Liverpool Football Club, on 13, 14, and 15 June.

Her record-breaking Eras Tour is a culmination of her successful musical career, with different segments of the concert dedicated to albums she has released.

To make her visit to Liverpool even more special, her first performance at Anfield will mark her 100th world tour gig, and falls on the 13th - her lucky number.

There is speculation that Taylor could mark the spectacular milestone by releasing a new album - or bringing out a very special Liverpudlian guest - Sir Paul McCartney.

From making friendship bracelets to trade with other concert-goers to finding the perfect outfit for their chosen album era, fans have gone all out for Tay Tay.

The Grammy-award winner has received a warm welcome already, with the city transformed into 'Taylor Town' ahead of her arrival and Liverpool University hosting a 'Tay Day'.

Gracie Simmons, 19, travelled with her mum, Anitta, from Mississippi to see the concert. Credit: Liverpool Echo

At the front of the queue is Elise, 19, alongside her friends who have come to Liverpool from Florida.

The group arrived at Anfield at 4:30am, having attended the Doja Cat concert in Birmingham the night before.

Elise said the group are "exhausted" but "running on adrenaline." She said: "I’m running on Skittles. We've been waiting for this for so long."Gracie Simmons, 19, began queuing at Anfield at 4:30am after travelling with her mum, Anitta, from Mississippi to see the concert.

Emma and her dad Peter brought camp seats to wait outside Anfield. Credit: Liverpool Echo

She said: "This is my first time seeing Taylor. I’m very excited. I’m so excited to see her - this is crazy. I’m excited for Tortured Poets.”

Matching in all pink, Emma and her dad Peter, from Leicestershire, brought camp chairs and ponchos in preparation for their wait.

Emma, who has been a Swiftie since she was seven, said: "It’s a dad-daughter thing for us to come and see Taylor."

Katie, Lucy, Paddy and Emily have travelled to Anfield from Gloucestershire and have made over one thousand bracelets and jackets for tonight.“I love her, she unites people", Katie said. "She’s incredible. She’s really cool and everyone loves her."

