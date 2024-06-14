A man has been arrested on suspicion of preventing lawful burial after baby remains were found in a garden.

The 71-year-old man was arrested on Friday 14 June, after the remains were found on Marsh Green in Wigan in April 2024.

The man remains in custody for questioning, and is the sixth person to be arrested as a part of the investigation. The other five people remain on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies leading the investigation said, “This latest arrest has come on the back of thorough detective work which has been ongoing since 10 April.

“Our investigation is incredibly complex, with several detectives and specialists solely dedicated to establish the full circumstances as to what has happened.

“A Home Office postmortem has now taken place on the remains, however further testing with various specialists is still required, and now ongoing. We remain open minded in our enquiries, and are making progress.

“As I have previously assured, this is being treated as an isolated incident and no further remains belonging to any other persons have been found connected with this investigation.”

GMP discovered the baby remains at house in Wigan, on 12 April 2024. Credit: MEN Media

Handwritten tributes along with teddybears including an elephant, a rabbit and a dog, were left outside the home after the news was announced on 14 April 2024.

"Rest in peace, little one," one note read. "Sleep tight in the arms of the angels where you will be loved and cherished as you should have been on Earth."

"It's awful," one neighbour, who lives just over the road, said. "I wouldn't say this area is quiet per se, but I didn’t expect this. Nobody expected this."

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community.

“It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public.

“I am confident in saying there is no wider threat."

