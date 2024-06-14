The final message from a school teacher and mother-of-two who shared her daily battle with cancer has been posted on social media following her death.

Kate Rackham, a primary school teacher in Reddish, was diagnosed with incurable oestrogen-receptive breast cancer in 2016.

Since then, she has shared her journey with her 24,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter.

On 13 June, a post from the 46-year-old's account told her followers: "If you're reading this, it means I have died but do not cry for me."

It went on to say: "I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.

"I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more. You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you."

The schoolteacher from Morecambe's death was originally announced by her husband, Mark Rackham, on Facebook, who promised to "continue raising awareness" for cancer patients.

He said: "I am incredibly sad to have to tell you all that Kate died yesterday around 1.25pm.

"She was peaceful at the end and as per her wishes she was surrounded by me, her sister Caroline, her mum Christine, my mum Angela and Rev Huw performing Last Rites prayers.

"Brian, her stepdad, rushed off to get Ruby and Nancy who arrived moments after she had gone to say goodbye.

"From her, me and the rest of the family thank you all for your continued loving support."

Mark, who owns a pub in Urmston, also thanked his staff for "keeping the pub in tip top shape" while he was caring for Kate.

One of Kate's final posts celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary. Credit: @kate_rackham

As well as sharing her journey online, Kate helped set up the Fighting to be Heard charity, which raises awareness about incurable cancers and supports families.

In a statement, the charity said: "Today we are spending time to reflect and cherish our memories and how very fortunate we all were to have her in our lives.

"We are sending all our love to Mark, Caroline, her Mum, Brian, the girls and all of her family and friends."

Before her death, Kate set up a fundraiser to support her two children, nine-year-old Nancy and Ruby, 11.

Her family said: "In typical style Kate had fully planned her own funeral and her wishes were for no flowers and any donations to go toward providing for Ruby and Nancy's futures as her opportunity to do so had been cut so cruelly short."

Kate with her husband Mark. Credit: @kate_rackham

St Joseph's RC Primary School, where Kate worked as a Year 3 teacher recognised her "remarkable fight against cancer."

In a statement, the school said: "Kate put up a remarkable fight against cancer, defying all the medical prognosis and fought right until the end.

"I saw Kate last week, who remained determined and in positive spirits, as always.

"Staff are understandably devastated and we know that many of our families and children will be too.

"We have arranged to speak to the children on Monday with Father Damien and some bereavement counsellors present, should any children get upset. You may also want to discuss this with your child at home.

"I know that Kate was overwhelmed by the support that she received from our families for the staff sponsored walk back in March and I want to thank you for that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...