Klopp swapped his LFC cap for a pink cowboy hat to watch the global megastar take to the stage at Anfield.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has returned to his beloved Anfield, a place he knows "all too well", to watch US pop star Taylor Swift in concert.

Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool FC when he stepped down as manager of the Premier League team at the end of last season, leaving a 'blank space' in his diary.

“So back in Liverpool and now it’s Taylor time,” the 56-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram.

Swift was playing the first of three back-to-back shows at Anfield as part of her record-breaking Eras tour, and will then move on to Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Klopp continued: “So three things I had to do today, no I had two. A barber appointment with Umut then…we’re going out to Anfield.

“First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands watching Taylor Swift. So, yeah, I’m not Taylor made obviously but Taylor ready.

“Let’s go to Anfield and have a good night or a great night would be cool. See you there.”

Taylor is headlining Anfield for three days. Credit: PA Images

He captioned the post: “Going back to a place I know ‘All Too Well’,” referencing Swift’s 2021 hit song.

The UK leg of Swift’s mammoth international Eras tour began in Edinburgh, and saw the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.

Celebrating the 100th show of the tour, Swift told fans they had broken the record for the most number of people at Liverpool's home stadium.

She also confirmed the tour would be coming to a close at the end of the year, having added dates in South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and an additional North American leg since she first announced the tour in November 2022.

Swift is set to return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour, which is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

Her last show will be on 8 December in Vancouver, according to her website.

