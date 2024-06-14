Cyclist Mark Cavendish has been knighted as part of the King's Birthday Honours.

He is the first person from the Isle of Man to receive a knighthood, since the late Sir Norman Wisdom in 2000.

It comes just weeks after the 39-year-old achieved his 164th career victory, making him the most successful men's sprint cyclist of all time.

Cavendish has won a joint record 34 Tour de France stages and won the world road race title in 2011.

He was also a silver medallist in the omnium at the 2016 Olympics.

Cavendish said: “I’m truly humbled to be honoured by His Majesty The King.

"It’s always been the biggest privilege to represent my country, and seeing cycling as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I’ve given my life to, grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words. I’m truly thankful to everybody that has lived this journey with me.”

Dot Tilbury, 74, was Cavendish’s first-ever coach while leading cycling races for children at the National Sports Centre - a role she has held for more than 30 years.

She said: "When I was coaching Mark as a boy, I had no doubt that he would go on to achieve amazing things.

"Everyone in the Isle of Man, from young children to grannies, is so very proud of what he’s achieved.

"He has inspired many children to think that you don’t have to come from a big city to go after what you want in life."

The Isle of Man's Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, said: "Mark Cavendish is a phenomenal athlete, role model and ambassador for both his sport and the Isle of Man.

"He has performed at the highest level for more than a decade and his achievements are truly an inspiration for us all.

"As a nation, the Isle of Man prides itself on its cycling prowess and works hard to create an environment that nurtures talent, allowing our young people to flourish.

"It is extremely satisfying to see him come through our junior cycling ranks and succeed at the very highest level."

