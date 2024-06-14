A man who dressed up as Spider-man to terrorise his elderly neighbours has been jailed.

Liam Bain, a 34-year-old from Leyland, pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment towards his elderly neighbours in Parish Gardens at Preston Crown Court.

Bain had "made the lives of his neighbours a living hell" over the course of a decade, many of whom were in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Neighbours made dozens of complaints to the police over the years for various incidents.

On one occasion, Bain fired his jet wash at a neighbours car as she drove down the street to make her think she had hit something. When she got out of the car to check, he soaked her while shouting abuse.

Over the years, Bain also threatened to fight neighbours, spat at them as he walked past, and shined a laser pointer at a woman while she was driving which caused her to swerve off of the road.

When one victim complained, Bain said: "You lot can't do anything about it, I will still be here when all of you are dead.”

Bain would often wear a Spider-man mask or balaclava while threatening neighbours, which was captured on a Ring doorbell.

One of the victims said in an impact statement to the court: “Emotionally it has taken its toll on me as not a day goes by without persistent, agonising torment being inflicted on me, it is absolutely awful.

"Liam Bain made me a prisoner in my own home with his consistent coercive behaviour.”

When asked why he was terrorising his neighbours, Liam Bain replied: "I do it because I can". Credit: Lancashire Police

Another victim said: “After my first encounter with Liam Bain, I started to notice his peculiar behaviour towards me was increasing and he was fixated with my movements which over the years have developed into daily stalking.

"I did not know Liam Bain prior to moving into this area and I had never heard of him, but his constant unwanted attention has left me an emotional wreck.

“Liam Bain clearly knows my routine as he is always there watching, mocking and shouting abuse at me, which causes me extreme anxiety, distress and alarm.”

A further victim said: “I live with the knowledge that Liam Bain watches for movement from my home all the time, as I know that when I venture from my home I will suffer intimidation and harassment each time I leave or return.

"The other great concern I have is that we are unable to even talk to any neighbours without some repercussions.

“Given that I am an 80-year-old man I have a desire to live my life without added misery from Liam Bain.

"My retirement has been spoiled by his behaviour, and the lack of ability to go about my normal daily life without this level of intimidation is a real cause for concern.”

Liam Bain pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment. Credit: Lancashire Police

Bain pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment and was jailed for 18 weeks on Monday 10 June.

He was also issued a restraining order banning him from entering the street or contacting his victims for the next five years.

Judge Recorder Kevin Slack told him: “There is, in my judgement, no other way to describe you than behaving as the neighbour from hell.

“You have caused the residents of these two streets untold misery without there being any cause for you to behave the way you have.

“Some of that may have been childish behaviour but that does not do justice to the scale of misery your conduct has caused.

“It is a common feature that they say they were afraid of leaving their homes to go and visit their neighbours, for fear of what you may do to them.

“You taunted them, saying there was nothing anyone could do about your conduct. “You told one victim you would still be there when they were all dead.

“There is something the court can do and that is to make a restraining order."

PC Jenny Fairhurst, from Lancashire Police's South Division, said: “Liam Bain engaged in a sinister campaign of abuse and harassment against his neighbours for reasons only known to himself.

" His behaviour against his victims – aged between 60 and 85-years-of-age – had a profound impact on their daily lives, causing them to change their behaviour and effectively become prisoners in their own homes.

"It shocks me that someone can have such blatant disregard for their neighbours, especially given their ages and vulnerabilities.

“I want to be clear that this form of intimidatory behaviour will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police and we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrators of such acts before the courts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...