ITV Granada Reports' David Chisnall on the rapid rise of England midfielder Adam Wharton and the road trip by his brother Scott to support him at the Euros.

Adam Wharton's call up to the England squad for the Euros was the surprise selection in Gareth Southgate's 26 player squad.

In January the 20-year-old was playing alongside his older brother Scott at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship - now he could be lining up alongside Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for England out in Germany.

This footballing fairytale brings huge pride to the whole Wharton family.

Scott is currently recovering from serious knee surgery. Doctors have told him he can't fly but that's not going to stop him from reaching the Euros to support his younger sibling.

Scott on his Euros road trip to support brother and England midfielder Adam

Scott says: "I can't fly for two months and it's been six weeks.

"So me and my partner we're driving to Hull to catch the ferry to Rotterdam and then drive into Dusseldorf, where we're staying for the first game.

"So it's more of a road trip, I'm looking forward to it!"

Scott and Adam Wharton walking out for Blackburn Rovers Credit: Blackburn Rovers

Adam followed his big brother through the ranks at Blackburn's Academy.

In January the midfielder left his boyhood club to join Crystal Palace. Despite playing only 16 Premier League matches and 30 minutes for England in an friendly, he's impressed enough to earn a call up for the Three Lions.

Scott says: "Honestly I feel just like a proud dad. The family obviously is massively proud of him, of how far he's come in such a short space of time.

"At the start of season, I don't think anyone would have predicted what's happened to him.

"So the fact that he's coming on for England, playing with some of the best players in the world is just incredible."

Locals and Wharton family members at Blackburn Rovers pub full of pride

At the Rising Sun pub near to where Adam grew up in Salesbury, the rise of their local lad is a cause for celebration and pride, especially among regulars and Wharton family members Don and Steve.

Don Wharton says: "The whole town, especially this area, they're properly behind him. We can't believe somebody from our area is in the England team like he is.

"He's smashing it and everyone is proper proud of him."