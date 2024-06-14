A 77-year-old man has been arrested after a huge amphetamine lab described as "largest cooking operations in the UK" was discovered.

Police say the drugs lab is currently being dismantled, and approximately 60kg of amphetamine was seized along with significant amounts of chemicals.

Officers investigating serious and organised crime across Wigan raided the address in the Clitheroe, Lancashire, in the early hours of 13 June, along with four other addresses in the Wigan area.

Lancashire Police, the Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), National Crime Agency, and Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services were all involved in the operation.

A 77-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce class B drugs.

Approximately 60kg of amphetamine was seized at the scene Credit: GMP

At properties in Wigan, three men were arrested - aged 62 and 52 from Wigan and a 43 from Leigh - all on suspicion of conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and money laundering.

Cash and other items suspected of being proceeds of crime were seized from the addresses.

All men are currently in custody awaiting interview.

Detective Inspector Patrick Wood, of Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Wigan Challenger Organised Crime Group Team, said: "As part of our widespread investigation into drugs and money laundering, we have seized a large haul of amphetamine and are dismantling a laboratory; believed to be one of largest cooking operations police have uncovered in the UK.

"There is no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities fuelling violence, exploitation, and misery, which we have prevented today through proactive policing.

"We work closely and collaboratively with a variety of partners in our pursuit to tackle organised crime groups and prevent harm.

"Our work on the site is continuing as we gather evidence and work with emergency service colleagues, agencies and experts to assess the chemicals found and dismantle and dispose of them safely."

