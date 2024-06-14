A collection of first time voters have given their live reaction to the ITV multi-party debate.

Leaders or senior representatives from seven major parties all took part in the 90-minute debate, and the panel of five voters were keen to see how their first ever vote could be swayed.

The debate focused on key issues facing the country and the North West, including the NHS, the cost of living crisis, immigration, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The individuals on stage were:

Penny Mordaunt - Conservative Party

Angela Rayner - Labour Party

Daisy Cooper - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Flynn - SNP

Nigel Farage - Reform UK

Carla Denyer - Green Party

Rhun ap Iorwerth - Plaid Cymru

Both the Conservative and Labour arguments failed to win the first-time voters over or convince them that either party can tackle the issues that matter to them.

However, some of the smaller parties' promises did cut through on issues such as the ongoing conflict in gaza, immigration, and the NHS.

Jessica-Rae was hoping to hear how each party would support carers.

Jessica-Rae Williamson

Jessica-Rae, 20, was a carer as a child, and was keen to hear about the support each party would give to all carers. She was also hoping to learn each parties stance on social care reform.

The Green Party's Carla Denyer promised to increase funding for social care as to lower the burden on the NHS, a plan that was echoed by Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner who said "if you don't take the two together, you won't fix them."

Jessica-Rae was hoping to hear from the Liberal Democrats' Daisy Cooper, whose party's plans for carers had seemed appealing. However, when answering a question about the NHS and social reform, Daisy Cooper did not raise the issue.

Jessica-Rae said: "There’s a lot of issues with the social care sector - it’s underfunded and there’s not enough social workers.

"There’s a huge care-cliff in the UK where as soon as someone turns 18 they’re on their own.

"All the parties mention the care system, but I don’t think any of the parties actually care."

As a student, Jessica-Rae also wanted to hear about each party's plan for the student loan system as she feels it's "confusing and always changing."

However, none of the representatives mentioned their plans for students if elected, leaving Jessica-Rae to feel like "they don't expect us to vote, so they don't bother with us."

She said: "I just think the things that are really important to our country are just a couple of lines in their manifestos, but things like defence are whole pages. It's just disappointing."

Mohammed was interested in each party's stance on immigration and any support they would offer to students during the cost of living crisis.

Mohammed Isse

Mohammed is a 38-year-old mature student originally from Somalia. This general election will be the first in which he's eligible to vote.

He was undecided on who to vote for, but wanted to hear what each parties approach to migration would be.

At one point in the debate, the seven party representatives were asked to raise their hands if immigration was too high.

Four politicians raised their hands in response to the question: Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt, Daisy Cooper and Angela Rayner.

Nigel Farage raised both hands in response. "We have to have net migration at zero," the Reform UK leader said.

After hearing the Reform leader's comments, Mohammed said: "I just feel like he’s targeting specific people, like saying 'they’re invading our country and taking our jobs.'

"But like my Uncle and my Dad - They’ve contributed a lot and I feel like people have just lost touch with that."

Mohammed was most impressed by SNP representative Stephen Flynn, who claimed Reform was "lying to voters on immigration".

Stephen Flynn went on to say: "Let's address the elephant in the room; it's not migration that's the problem. You need more people coming in."

Edward was already disillusioned with the politicians on offer this election, and the debate failed to convince him on any party.

Edward West

Edward, 19, is keen to work in the creative industries, and wanted to know how each party would support young people looking to pursue a career in the arts.

Edward was unsure which way he would vote, and felt that all politicians "seemed to be the same."

After watching the debate, he still felt like the major parties had a long way to go to convince him to vote for them, and agreed with the Green Party's Carla Denyer when she said "we deserve better."

Carla Denyer went on to say: "Politics is about choosing the kind of future you want for your kids. We all know the Tories are toast, and that Labour are going to be the next Government. But are they offering real change?

"They’ll tell you you have to vote for more of the same, but a vote is a choice."

After the debate, Edward said: "Out of everything they’ve said tonight, why is that the thing I’ve been left with?

"I just think we need to shake things up, we should be the generation that decides we’re not having this anymore. We want to be better."

Scarlett has previously supported Labour, but disagrees on their stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Scarlett Mullender

Scarlett, 21, has previously supported the Labour Party, but was left disappointed in their response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. She was keen to see what the smaller parties stances were on the issue to see if they line up with her own.

The SNP was one of the first parties to call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and Stephen Flynn questioned Labour on their stance on the conflict.

He said: "It took four and a half month, and the death or injury of almost 100,000 civilians in Gaza for the Labour Party to back a ceasefire."

He went on to ask Angela Rayner: "On day one of a Labour government, will you end arms sales to Israel?"

The Labour deputy leader responded by saying that everyone, across all political parties, is pushing for a ceasefire, and said Labour would aim for a review of arms sales and would also comply with international law.

But for Scarlett, the issue was much more cut and dry.

She said: "Just end the arms sales, and don't just treat this like something that begun on October 7th. This has been going on for decades."

After the Conservative claims that Labour would up everyone's tax by £2,000, Scarlett was also hoping for more clarity from each party on their tax plans, especially as the cost of living crisis continues.

She said: "People I know in London, they all work there but have to live way outside and commute in.

"But then even here in Manchester, it's getting to be that bad."

Angela Rayner said Labour will not increase VAT, income tax and national insurance, and “there is nothing in our manifesto that means we have to raise capital gains tax”.

She was also worried about the Conservative plan to reintroduce national service, which she thinks is "old fashioned" and disregard the work young people are already doing for society.

She said: "The people that are all for it are the ones who are too old to do it. It's easy to say 'sign me up' when it's not you doing it."

Charlotte was looking to hear more from the Greens and learn each parties plans for the NHS.

Charlotte Martin

Charlotte is a 19-year-old first time voter from Chorley who has been previously impressed by the Green Party's policies but was keen to hear how they stood up to scrutiny during the debate.

She also wanted to hear what each party would do to improve the NHS.

She said: " The way the NHS has been… They Conservatives have had 14 years and it’s deteriorated. They won’t even book you in for an appointment. It makes you worry what’s going to happen if I have a small concern that turns into a larger issue.

"It just feels like maybe there won’t be an NHS for our children"

Laying out their plans for the NHS, the SNP’s Stephen Flynn said that as a disabled man for 18 years, he knows how important the NHS is. He claimed a Labour government would bake in £18bn of cuts, adding: “You deserve better”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said that in Wales people have suffered from public spending cuts, but also Labour “health ministers who have mismanaged health”.

Nigel Farage blames the problems in the NHS on what he claimed was an “exploding population”. He added: “Everyone talks about more money, more money. We’ve massively increased the amount we spend on the NHS... for worse and worse returns.”

The Greens’ Carla Denyer says that people are leaving the NHS for better conditions elsewhere, and Labour is “opening the door to privatisation”. She says that her party would invest in the NHS, making it “for people, not profit”.

The Lib Dems' Daisy Cooper pledged £9bn to boost services, promising 8,000 more GPs and free social care.

Penny Mordaunt promised the Conservatives will continue to recruit more workers and keep the "NHS budget strong" while also blaming Labour for cuts to funding in Wales.

Angela Rayner said that the NHS is “one of our proudest achievements" and promised Labour would end the non-dom tax status to bring in 40,000 new appointments a week.

Charlotte resonated with Angela Rayner's pitch, but felt skeptical about whether Labour would deliver on their promises.

She said: "Even as the opposition they’ve U-turned on so many things, so how do I know they'll do what they say?"

