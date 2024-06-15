An elderly lollipop man has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by a gang of e-bike riders.

The man in his 70s was left with fractured ribs after the incident on Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, just after 3:30pm on Wednesday, 12 June.

A 13-year-old boy, from Preston, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.

Lancashire Police has released CCTV footage of someone riding an e-bike that they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

A spokesperson said: "We know you can’t see their face but we know their associates and people in the community will know who it is.

"We are asking them to do the right thing and contact the police as soon as possible.

We know people will be appalled by news of this assault and want to reassure everyone that we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case."

