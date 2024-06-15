New search for remains in Salford murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Stuart Everett have begun searching a new area of woodland for remains.

The 67-year old is thought to have died at an address in the Winton area of Manchester at the end of March before parts of his body were discovered in four different areas.

Specialist teams carried out a detailed search in an area of Worsley Woods - the Roe Green Loopline starting at the junction of Worsley Road with Greenleach Lane - on Friday 14th June.

Greater Manchester Police say there will be further searches that will be conducted in the same way over the coming weeks. Officers will be on patrol to provide support to those in the local area.

Police are searching an area of Worsley Woods called the Roe Green Loopline Credit: ITV

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP's Major Incident Team said: “We remain committed, dedicated and focused on our task and this is another example of our ongoing work to do that, by being diligent and respectful towards Stuart and his loved ones who continue to try to process the tragic and upsetting circumstances.

In a message to local residents she said, “As we have done from the start, we will keep you updated on our progress, as we all have personally been affected by this case, but in the meantime would like to ask for your further support in this over the weekend by trying to avoid the area where possible.”

Stuart Everett Credit: Family picture/Greater Manchester Police

Mr Everett's lower back, buttocks and thigh were discovered at Kersal Dale in plain sight near a footpath, wrapped in cellophane. Further body parts were found in Chesterfield Close, Winton; Blackleach Reservoir, Walkden; Colliery Wood, Linnyshaw; and Boggart Hole Clough.

Two men, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, have been charged with Mr Everett's murder. They have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester Crown Court on July 18, when they are expected to enter a plea.

