A 'seriously injured' elderly woman was found lying in the road after being struck down by a "large vehicle" in a hit-and-run in Bolton.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Moss Bank Way, close to the junction of Hillview Road, after the 89-year-old woman was found in the road at around 10.10am on Saturday 15 June.

A huge cordon was put in place close to the Asda supermarket entrance as police officers and paramedics responded. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police said the woman suffered "serious injuries".

She was taken to hospital from the scene and remains there in a stable condition with wrist and knee fractures.

Police believe the woman was knocked to the floor after being struck by a silver or grey SUV-type vehicle.

She was crossing the road when the vehicle hit her and fled the scene.

Officers believe the driver had turned left out of Hillview Road and onto Moss Bank Way when the vehicle hit the victim.

The driver then headed westbound onto the main road and towards the direction of Moss Bank Park.

In an appeal issued on Sunday 16 June, police urged the driver to hand themselves in.

An investigation into the incident remains underway with officers reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

Any witnesses, or any drivers with dash cam footage, are also being encouraged to come forward.

Chief Inspector Michael Parker from GMP's Roads Policing Unit said: "We are investigating a road traffic collision, where a large vehicle struck an elderly woman, while she was crossing the road near the shops in Astley Bridge.

"The scene has now been stood down while officers review CCTV footage and continue to speak with people who were in the area at the time of this incident, aiming to identify the driver of the vehicle who failed to stop.

"We urge the driver to come forward and if you have any information, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could support our investigation, please call 101 quoting log 1049 of 15 June 2024.

"Information can also be shared using our LiveChat function on our website: www.gmp.police.uk or via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111."

