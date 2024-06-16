The family of the murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel remembered her with a fundraiser on what would have been her eleventh birthday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot by Thomas Cashman in August 2022.

Her family set up a fundraiser in honour of her birthday which would have been 13 June.

The family have been raising money for the community and St Margaret Mary's RC Primary School which Olivia went to.

Cheryl Korbel, Olivia's Mum, said: "It's in Liv's memory and we're actually raising funds for a new mini bus for St, Margaret Mary’s RC Primary School. We want a pink one, with butterflies and stuff on it.

"The school had a funday on Thursday, Liv's birthday, and there was money raised there as well."

"It was emotional, hall full of kids and Liv should have been there."

They're fundraising for Olivia's school. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"We're just trying to give back to the community, we have fundays when we can and we 're helping a lot of out with the school fundraising as well with the minibus and things for the community," she added.

"i'm hoping to do a fund day that doesn't cost anything at all and that's just to give back to the community because they've been absolutely amazing."

Ms Korbel's most recent campaigning came following the sentencing of Olivia's killer.

Thomas Cashman, who was sentenced to 42 years in prison for murdering young Olivia, refused to leave his cell for the judge's verdict following his trial, meaning he escaped hearing Ms Korbel read her victim impact statement.

Ms Korbel met former Prime Minister in Number 10 before he confirmed judges would soon be able to compel offenders to face their sentencing.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.