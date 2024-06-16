Five men have been arrested following an attack that has left a man fighting for his life.

The 52-year-old victim walked into the Tesco store in Baguley, Wythenshawe, with serious head injuries on Friday, 16 June.

Staff at the supermarket alerted the emergency services and he was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A police investigation was launched. And Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they now believe he was attacked inside an address on Crowhurst Walk less than half a mile away.

Five men, aged 69, 58, 54, 40, and 39, from Wythenshawe and Openshaw in east Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of assault intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

Three remain in custody for questioning whilst two have been released with no further action.

GMP are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may be able to help their investigation, to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Helen Critchley said: “I hope the public is reassured by the pace at which our investigation is moving. We believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat to the community.

“This man remains in a serious condition and specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time. My thoughts remain with them as he fights for his life.

“Whilst we are making good process working through lines of enquiries, our work is far from over."