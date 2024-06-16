A 22-year-old man has completed his epic 1,400 charity walk from Manchester to Ibiza whilst smashing his fundraising target.

Henry Moores, from Macclesfield, set off on his journey two months ago, documenting every step on the social media platform, TikTok.

The plasterer has raised more than £100,000 for a foundation set up to support vulnerable children by the adoptive mother of a nine-year-old double amputee.

Tony Hudgell, from Kent, had both legs amputated after he was abused by his birth parents as a baby.

Henry is raising money for the Tony Hudgell foundation. Credit: Tony Hudgell Foundation

Henry began the journey on 12 April and wanted to get to the island before the first game in England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

As Henry finished his challenge, he was welcomed by Tony, as well as his family and Wayne Lineker, the brother of former England footballer Gary Lineker and Ibiza nightclub owner.

He said he "100% plan's to have a pint with his family" when he gets to the Spanish party island, as he "can't wait" to wake up and "not have to walk 30 miles day."

Henry explains who the Tony Hudgell foundation are:

The 22-year-old has already completed a charity walk to Paris in recent years, describing his challenges as a rewarding and 'a way to get him out of his shell'.

In a video on his arrival, Wayne Lineker talks to the camera describing him as a "national hero".

In another video, Henry describes the arrival as "surreal" and that he's dreamed of it for months and months.

